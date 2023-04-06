Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Laying out knowledge at inaugural ‘Egg-stravaganza’

Laying out knowledge at inaugural ‘Egg-stravaganza’
By Cordell Wright
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Great Plains Zoo has hosted Easter events in the past, but this year, the focus is on the eggs at their inaugural ‘Egg-stravaganza.’

“Egg-stravaganza is really a celebration of spring and all of our wonderful animal friends that hatch,” said Denise DePaolo, the PR & Marketing Director at the Great Plains Zoo.

Animal education specialists will be on hand throughout the day Saturday to provide interesting pieces of information about egg-laying animals.

“We really want to lean into those animal facts and celebrate all of those animals, because as the zoo, that’s kind of what makes us special,” DePaolo said.

They will also have an Easter staple with two different egg hunts for different age groups.

“We have more eggs than ever this year, I stopped counting at 10,000,” DePaolo said.

The Canaries Community Fund is the official sponsor of the event.

“Cagey, being a big bird, he’s going to be from an egg-layer species, and it’ll be great to have him here and be an ambassador for birdkind,” DePaolo said.

The event will also serve as a reminder that it isn’t just birds who lay eggs, and some birds are more watchful parents than others.

”Some of them keep their eggs inside and then birth live young, and some of them hatch, some of them take care of their eggs, and some of them not so much. I think it’ll be a really great opportunity for people to learn new and interesting facts about animals that hatch,” DePaolo said.

You can view the full schedule as well as purchase tickets on the Great Plains Zoo Website.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wednesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Heavy snowfall totals in central, northern South Dakota
According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, former deputy Dallas Wingate turned himself in...
Former deputy charged with killing his own police dog
Minnesota authorities said Madeline Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since Friday, March 31.
$50,000 reward offered in search of woman missing under ‘suspicious’ circumstances
South Dakota leaders respond to Trump indictment
After their daughter was stillborn, Keiran Massey and his fiancée, Carla Watson, placed her...
Ex-hospital workers accused of throwing away ashes of stillborn infant

Latest News

The groundbreaking for the expansion of the Huether Family Match Pointe is happening Thursday...
Huether Family Match Pointe hosts groundbreaking
The communities have been planning to connect to the Lewis & Clark water system for over three...
Sioux Center and Hull begin to receive Lewis & Clark water
The Great Plains Zoo has hosted Easter events in the past, but this year, the focus is on the...
Laying out knowledge at inaugural ‘Egg-stravaganza’
Noem invites families to attend Elks Lodge Easter egg hunt