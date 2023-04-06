Laying out knowledge at inaugural ‘Egg-stravaganza’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Great Plains Zoo has hosted Easter events in the past, but this year, the focus is on the eggs at their inaugural ‘Egg-stravaganza.’

“Egg-stravaganza is really a celebration of spring and all of our wonderful animal friends that hatch,” said Denise DePaolo, the PR & Marketing Director at the Great Plains Zoo.

Animal education specialists will be on hand throughout the day Saturday to provide interesting pieces of information about egg-laying animals.

“We really want to lean into those animal facts and celebrate all of those animals, because as the zoo, that’s kind of what makes us special,” DePaolo said.

They will also have an Easter staple with two different egg hunts for different age groups.

“We have more eggs than ever this year, I stopped counting at 10,000,” DePaolo said.

The Canaries Community Fund is the official sponsor of the event.

“Cagey, being a big bird, he’s going to be from an egg-layer species, and it’ll be great to have him here and be an ambassador for birdkind,” DePaolo said.

The event will also serve as a reminder that it isn’t just birds who lay eggs, and some birds are more watchful parents than others.

”Some of them keep their eggs inside and then birth live young, and some of them hatch, some of them take care of their eggs, and some of them not so much. I think it’ll be a really great opportunity for people to learn new and interesting facts about animals that hatch,” DePaolo said.

You can view the full schedule as well as purchase tickets on the Great Plains Zoo Website.

