New private golf club coming to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mapleton Golf Club, slotted for the northeast edge of Sioux Falls, will be the city’s first private golf club in 64 years.

According to Mapleton’s website, the club will include an 18-hole championship golf course, as well as a driving range, fine-dining restaurant, and overnight accommodations.

The course, designed by architect Scott Hoffman, is set to open in 2025.

SiouxFalls.Business has more details about the development and what is to come with the new club.

