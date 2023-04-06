Avera Medical Minute
No injuries reported after train derails near Floyd Boulevard in Sioux City

By KTIV Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Crews with Sioux City Fire Rescue, Sioux City Police are on the scene of a train derailment near 28th Street and Floyd Boulevard.

From initial information provided to KTIV, the train was headed southbound into town when the incident occurred. The train cars were empty at the time of the derailment.

A railroad team with Union Pacific will be headed to the scene to perform an inspection. As cleanup begins, at least one of the northbound lanes of Floyd Boulevard is blocked.

No injuries have been reported. Authorities are asking anyone planning to travel in that area to find a different route.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates when more details are available.

