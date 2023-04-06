Noem invites families to attend Elks Lodge Easter egg hunt

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 70th annual Pierre Elks Lodge Easter Egg Hunt will happen Easter Sunday at the South Dakota State Capitol.

The Easter Egg Hunt will take place April 9, from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

The event is usually hosted at the Governor’s Residence, but because of the inclement weather this week, Noem’s office says the Governor’s Residence is unsuitable for the Easter Egg Hunt this year.

Children up to age 12 are invited to participate in the hunt.

Lieutenant Gov. Larry Rhoden encourages kids to come meet the Easter Bunny, hunt for Easter eggs, and celebrate the holiday with friends and family.

