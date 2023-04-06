Avera Medical Minute
Noem invites families to attend Elks Lodge Easter egg hunt

(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 70th annual Pierre Elks Lodge Easter Egg Hunt will happen Easter Sunday at the South Dakota State Capitol.

The Easter Egg Hunt will take place April 9, from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

The event is usually hosted at the Governor’s Residence, but because of the inclement weather this week, Noem’s office says the Governor’s Residence is unsuitable for the Easter Egg Hunt this year.

Children up to age 12 are invited to participate in the hunt.

Lieutenant Gov. Larry Rhoden encourages kids to come meet the Easter Bunny, hunt for Easter eggs, and celebrate the holiday with friends and family.

