Police: Assault results in life-threatening brain injury
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are investigating an aggravated assault that left a man with a life-threatening brain injury Tuesday night.
Officers were called to the 1700 block of W. 12th Street at 10:20 p.m. for an injured man.
On arrival, officers found the man unconscious but breathing.
The victim was taken to the hospital. He was determined to have a brain injury, which authorities suspect is the result of an assault.
As of Thursday morning, the 49-year-old victim remains in the same life-threatening condition.
No arrests have been made at this point, as detectives continue to track down individuals and make interviews to determine what happened.
