Police: Assault results in life-threatening brain injury

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are investigating an aggravated assault that left a man with a life-threatening brain injury Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of W. 12th Street at 10:20 p.m. for an injured man.

On arrival, officers found the man unconscious but breathing.

The victim was taken to the hospital. He was determined to have a brain injury, which authorities suspect is the result of an assault.

As of Thursday morning, the 49-year-old victim remains in the same life-threatening condition.

No arrests have been made at this point, as detectives continue to track down individuals and make interviews to determine what happened.

