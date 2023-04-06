Rapid City and Sioux Falls apply for $3 million grant that state passed on

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Climate Pollution Reduction Grant was initially available on the state level. On Thursday, the EPA revealed that South Dakota was one of four states that didn’t apply for the grant.

Spokesperson for Governor Kristi Noem, Ian Fury explained why the state passed on the funds, claiming, “Federal spending often comes with strings attached, and more of it often not a good thing.”

Federal spending often comes with strings attached, and more of it is often not a good thing. Governor Noem absolutely believes that the federal government’s wasteful spending, much of it at the behest of President Biden, is the single largest cause of the inflation crisis that our nation finds itself in. Moreover, this spending is oftentimes not the best solution to the problem it is seeking to solve. For instance, while the federal government was spending trillions of dollars throughout the COVID pandemic, South Dakota proved that lockdowns and mandates were not necessary to stop the spread of the virus – who knows where our nation would be today without South Dakota as the counterexample. The federal government bailed out other states for their unconstitutional decisions, and the American people are paying the price every day at the grocery store, at the gas pump, and with every purchase that they make. To be sure, South Dakota invests the money that we receive wisely. We focus on solving long-term problems with one-time investments rather than creating new government programs. We either decline or return money that we don’t need, as we did when President Trump offered extended unemployment benefits in August 2020, and as we did when we returned more than $80 million in federal renter’s assistance money in 2022. We are confident that we utilize federal money more wisely than other states. South Dakota is one of the top 10 “greenest” states in America. This isn’t because we take federal money or institute green mandates. It’s because our people love the beauty of our state and do their part to cherish it.

The state’s decision now opens the door for cities to apply based on population. Sioux Falls and Rapid City meet the criteria.

In Rapid City, Grant Division Manager Jamie Toennies said plans are underway to fill out the grant application, providing up to one million dollars.

“Something that we looked into and worked with our city council and have decided that we are going to apply for these funds, working with organizations like our solid waste plant, our transit system, water and air quality, and put together a very comprehensive plan for our city and our departments within the city but then also working with our community,” said Toennies.

The grant is in two phases, the first is to create or update an environmental plan.

“The beauty of this grant is its planning funding,” explained Toennies. “We can create strategies that will work for us as a community.”

The second phase of the grants will put the plan in motion.

“A total of 4.6 billion dollars that we are going to be able to go after to implement with out local plan,” said Toennies.

Holly Meier, Sustainability Coordinator with the City of Sioux Falls says that the information is being reviewed as well.

“We are still gathering the facts about potential participation in the Climate Pollution Reduction Grants program for the Sioux Falls MSA,” explained Meier. “We intend to gather information over the coming weeks and make a final decision on participation by the program’s deadline of April 28, 2023.”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.