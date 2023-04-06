Sioux Center and Hull begin to receive Lewis & Clark water

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hull and Sioux Center have become the 16th and 17th communities to be connected to the tristate system.

Sioux Center was connected to the water system on April 4th, Hull joined the list on April 5th.

The expansion has been a long time coming for the communities.

“This is a huge milestone for both communities to finally be connected. Lewis & Clark’s Articles of Incorporation were signed on January 29, 1990, so Sioux Center waited 12,119 days to get water and one day more for Hull. It took far longer than anyone imagined when the project was started, but it is well worth the wait,” said Chairman Murray Hulstein of Sioux Center.

Connecting the communities to the Lewis & Clark system will give them the opportunity to grow.

“The water will ensure continued future growth and expanded economic development opportunities for many decades to come. We far too often take water for granted, but we’re marking this as a monumental day over 33 years in the making,” said Hulstein.

Work began in 2022 to expand the system’s capacity from 44 million gallons a day to 60 million. The overall expansion is expected to be completed either in 2030 or 2031.

Sioux Center has reserved 600,000 gallons per day and Hull has reserved 400,000 gallons per day. Once the total expansion is completed, Sioux Center will have access to a total of 949,000 gallons per day and Hull will have access to 633,000 gallons per day.

Three members of Lewis & Clark remain unconnected. The schedules are subject to change, but Sheldon is anticipated to receive water in late 2023 or early 2024, Madison in mid-2024 and Sibley in late 2024 or early 2025.

