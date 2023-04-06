Six Sioux Falls men charged with online sex crimes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Six men from Sioux Falls were arrested as a result of an online sex crimes operation in March.

The operation was a joint effort between Homeland Security Investigations, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, Sioux Falls Police Department, Watertown Police Department, Tea Police Department, Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, South Dakota Highway Patrol and the FBI.

The organizations conducted the operation from March 3 to March 8.

As a result, the following six men from Sioux Falls were arrested and charged with Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet: Cole Bogen Bettin, age 27; Joshua David Catron, age 33; Jayden Debevec, age 28; Kody William Konechne, age 21; Michael Valleck, age 32; and Jonah Earl Severson, age 23.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the mandatory minimum penalty upon conviction is 10 years and a maximum of life in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, five years minimum of supervised release, up to life, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

The charges are merely accusations and all six defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty, says the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents work tirelessly to protect children from exploitation,” said HSI St. Paul Special Agent in Charge Jamie Holt. “This successful online sex crimes operation shows the threat child predators pose in our communities and the importance of working hand-in-hand with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to bring individuals and networks who prey on vulnerable populations to justice.”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.