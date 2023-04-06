South Dakotans celebrate Passover with new meaning after arrest of Jewish reporter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - “Kids eat free” has been a popular ploy by restaurants and events for ages, and for good reason.

But for South Dakota’s first rabbi in over 40 years, that policy held a specific purpose at the holiday event he hosted on Wednesday night at a dining room in the Homewood Suites Hotel. It was a ceremony that also involved a new, modern twist on an age-old tradition.

Wednesday began the week-long Jewish celebration of Passover, considered one of the most important holidays on the Jewish calendar. It commemorates the Jewish people’s exodus from slavery in Egypt 3,335 years ago.

“This is the holiday when the Jewish people became a people,” said Rabbi Mendel Alperowitz, who leads the Chahad Jewish Center in Sioux Falls.

Jewish families all the world kicked off the holiday on Wednesday with a dinner called Seder.

For all Jewish students and children at Alperowitz’s event, the food was free.

”Passover is such an important time for children, for young people — really, for the whole family,” Alperowitz told Dakota News Now as he set up the room on Wednesday afternoon.

“But, the focus is on education, on passing down the traditions from generation to generation. A key theme of the Passover Seder is having the children ask their parents — why is this night different from all other nights? Why am I different? And why am I here tonight?”

The menu included plenty of modern fare like caramelized second-cut brisket and duck glazed chicken, but the focal point of the meal was matzah bread, a Jewish staple and a symbol of the exodus in Egypt. The Jews bolted from their state of slavery so quickly, the bread they were baking did not have time to rise. So on Seder, a thin cracker made of only flour and water is provided to remind Jews of their ancestors.

Another tradition of the meal is leaving an extra cup of wine on each dinner table, and leaving the door to the dining room open, for the prophet Elijah — a symbol of hope and redemption.

This year, some Passover celebrators across the globe put a new twist on that custom by leaving an open seat at each table for Evan Gershkovich, a Jewish Wall Street Journal reporter from the U.S. who was recently arrested and jailed in Russia on the grounds of espionage — the first such arrest in that country since the Cold War, which ended over 30 years ago.

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said has no doubt Gershkovich was wrongfully detained.

But at his function tonight, Alperowitz said he would execute the new Gershkovich custom in an opposite way from most of the Jewish world.

“Instead of leaving an empty chair in honor of somebody who can’t attend a Seder, I’m trying to do as much as I can to fill an additional chair so that an extra person can be present at the Seder, in honor of of those who will not be able to make it,” Alperowitz said.

He sees that a sign of strength rather than of victimhood.

“Other than continuing tradition, what practical relevance does this day have for us,” Alperowitz asked. “Passover tells us there’s always an exodus. There’s always a way out. So many of us are faced with our own challenges, our own limitations, our own boundaries. Things that stop us from achieving and accomplishing what we could.

“It could be anxiety, it could be strained relationships. It could be difficulties in earning a livelihood. Passover tells us that there’s always a way out. And that’s what the message of Passover is today. It’s a universal message.”

The Gershkovich incident is seen by many Jews as the latest in string of antisemitism globally. Jewish hate crimes on have been the rise the last few years in the United States — most notably, the mass shooting that killed 11 people at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh in 2018.

When asked about the modern trend in antisemitism, Alperowitz chose to focus on his own experience in Sioux Falls, where he moved from New York City in 2017. At the time, South Dakota had been without a rabbi for over four decades.

”I’m a visible Jew, and a very proud Jew, and I’m a somewhat educated Jew,” Alperowitz said. “And in all the years I’ve lived South Dakota, I have never once experienced any form of antisemitism or bigotry toward me. I think that’s a great testament toward the people of South Dakota, how they’ve embraced me.”

There are two synagogues in Sioux Falls — Mt. Zion Congregation and Star of David Messianic Community. Based in Sioux Falls, the Chabad Jewish Center services Jewish communities in Rapid City, Aberdeen, Yankton, Vermillion, Brookings, Watertown, Marshall, Lead, and Dakota Dunes.

But the organization does not have a physical structure to hold its events. Rabbi Alperowitz operates out of his house and rents space for events in other buildings, like the Seder dinner at Homewood Suites.

About 15 people attended the first Seder event the rabbi organized six years ago. But on Wednesday, Alperowitz expected “well over 100″ people to attend.

To him, that’s a sign of the growth and vibrancy of the Jewish community in Sioux Falls — a community with which he would not attach a current numerical membership.

”People are excited to be Jewish, people are proud to be Jewish, and there’s a place for people to come and celebrate with joy and with pride in a meaningful way,” Alperowitz said.

