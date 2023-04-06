Spring Football extra important at USF with new head coach

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Spring football is underway throughout the region in college football. And it takes on ever more importance when there’s a brand new head coach.

Like at the University of Sioux Falls where Jim Glogowski is now the man in charge. It’s a chance for coach and players to really get to know each other better on the field and for the returners to start implementing a brand new system.

So the hope is that by fall it’s second nature.

USF Head Coach Jim Glogowski says, " The biggest thing is just getting to know the guys, building relationships. Because if they don’t know you, and if they know you care, they’re not going to listen or trust you. So that’s what we’ve really focused on. I feel fortunate, we’ve got a great staff here that’s really working hard with these guys..”

USF Redshirt Junior WR Carter Slykhius says, " Coach Gloglowski has been great. He’s an easy guy to talk to, and he keeps high spirits, and his analogies are really funny at times. So he’s been great, I love him.”

USF Redshirt Junior DL Cal Botsford says, “Just excited to get out here. We’ve got new coaches, a new scheme, a lot of learning for everyone. Which is super nice because it’s not the same monotonous thing going on. It’s a brand new thing. I’m just excited to try and soak up some knowledge.”>

The Cougars are looking to get back to making a regular appearance in the post season under Coach Glo. Although they went 40-18 under Jon Anderson.

