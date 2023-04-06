Spring sports stifled by winter weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you visited the campus of Augustana University Thursday afternoon, you would’ve caught a rare sight this spring in South Dakota: high school softball at Bowden Field, and high school baseball at Ronken Field. Thursday’s softball game between Sioux Falls Washington and Sioux Falls Roosevelt is one of only a handful of softball games that have been able to play on this spring because of the lingering winter weather.

According to Jo Auch, the Assistant Executive Director of the South Dakota High School Activities Association, only 26 softball games have been played statewide headed into Thursday. Of the 49 teams fielding a team this season across three classes, only 20 have actually played a game. That’s all due to poor field conditions and cold weather.

“We’re getting there. It’s that central part of the state, that northern part of the state, the west side of the state that’s just been hammered with snow. The weather and blizzards, we’re just coming out of a blizzard from yesterday. Beautiful day today, we could play softball if our fields were ready. Unfortunately, there’s a lot of snow that we’re going to have to get rid of first.” Auch said.

But in spite of the weather, Auch said the season has been a successful one so far with plenty of interest and excitement from schools, athletes and fans.

“The teams that are playing, I know that they’re excited. I was at the inaugural one here in Pierre when that opened up with Rapid City Central. And I know that there were a couple others, there was an indoor one that went on.” Auch said.

Because of the transition softball took to an official, sanctioned sport, there was no high school softball for 2022 in South Dakota. The sport has usually been played in the fall. But teams are excited to move to the spring and officially be recognized as part of their schools.

“Because that way, you’re just a part of the culture of your high school culture even more, rather than just being kind of a club team to it. You’re actually one of the sports now, which is awesome.” Sioux Falls Roosevelt head softball coach Cassie Van Beek said.

Auch said the state doesn’t plan on stopping with adding softball, noting that the addition of esports will be happening soon and there’s been serious discussions about adding baseball.

“We’re always looking to provide opportunities for kids, and I think that’s something we’re very proud of is the fact that our job here is to provide opportunities for student-athletes. If they take advantage of them, great. And if they don’t, that’s a choice that they make.” Auch said.

The first SDHSAA-sanctioned softball tournament will be held in Aberdeen in early June.

