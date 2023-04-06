Avera Medical Minute
Storm Coach/GM Kurtiss Riggs appreciates being in a more stable league

IFL has grown into a very successful Indoor Football League
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Storm have their home opener Sunday afternoon against Iowa.

They lost a squeaker by one point on the road to start the season last weekend with former USF standout Lorenzo Brown back at the helm. And Kurtiss Riggs is still the man in charge as head coach and General Manager.

He’s been doing this for a while and likes how stable the league has become with teams in much bigger markets.

Kurtiss Riggs says, “You know ideally at one time it was a Midwestern league that was thinking they wanted to stay as a busing league and then you start to grow out of that market. The dis-mantling of the Arena League brought teams like Arizona, Iowa, Quad Cities and some of those teams in to our league and then the migration happened. You start to grow and you start to look at where are good markets that you can bring in and more importantly, where are good partners that you can bring in.”

Lorenzo Brown played well at QB for the Storm in his first game back with the team. They host Iowa on Sunday at 5 o’clock at The Denny in their home opener trying to get back to the .500 mark.

