Sunny and Nicer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- After possibly seeing some patch fog this morning where we have fresh snow on the ground, we should see plenty of sunshine for the rest of our Thursday. It’s going to be cooler up north and out west with all that fresh snow. Highs will be stuck in the 20s and 30s. In southern parts of the region where we have little, if any, snow on the ground, highs should jump into the 40s and 50s. The wind will stay pretty light today.

By the end of the week, quiet conditions do return as cooler temperatures stick around, especially up north. Highs in northern South Dakota will be stuck in the 30s by Friday with 50s possible in the south. Heading into this weekend, much warmer temperatures are on the way especially along and south of I-90. Highs in the south will be in the 60s over the weekend with 40s and 50s up north and out west.

A big warm up is coming for the first half of next week! High temperatures will range from the 50s in the north to the 70s and 80s in the south! There’s a slight chance for a little rain by the middle to end of next week. That might cause highs to drop back into the 40s and 50s.

