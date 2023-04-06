Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Supreme Court says trans girl can run girls track in West Virginia

FILE- Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov....
FILE- Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed a 12-year-old transgender girl in West Virginia to continue competing on her middle school’s girls sports teams while a lawsuit over a state ban continues.

The justices refused to disturb an appeals court order that made it possible for the girl, Becky Pepper-Jackson, to continue playing on her school’s track and cross-country teams, where she regularly finishes near the back of the pack.

Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas would have allowed West Virginia to enforce its law against Pepper-Jackson.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wednesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Heavy snowfall totals in central, northern South Dakota
According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, former deputy Dallas Wingate turned himself in...
Former deputy charged with killing his own police dog
Minnesota authorities said Madeline Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since Friday, March 31.
$50,000 reward offered in search of woman missing under ‘suspicious’ circumstances
South Dakota leaders respond to Trump indictment
After their daughter was stillborn, Keiran Massey and his fiancée, Carla Watson, placed her...
Ex-hospital workers accused of throwing away ashes of stillborn infant

Latest News

President Joe Biden adjusts his microphone during a meeting with the President's Council of...
Biden administration review of chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal blames Trump
FILE - From left, Tennessee state Rep. Justin Pearson, state Rep. Justin Jones and state Rep....
GOP lawmakers to vote on expelling Democrats in gun protest
If the proposed budget for the Sioux Falls School District is approved, gymnastics programs...
Sioux Falls School District’s proposed budget will cut gymnastics programs
Pope Francis arrives on the altar to celebrate the Palm Sunday's mass in St. Peter's Square at...
Pope washes feet in Holy Thursday rite at Rome youth prison