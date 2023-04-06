SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Reclamation Ranch in Mitchell is home to a great resource for the community, including veterans and those with special needs.

Executive director, Crystal Young and fundraising director, Chasity Weeks joined Sam in the studio to talk about the different programs and events the ranch offers.

The ranch will be holding a rummage sale fundraiser for Helping with Horsepower, and are still looking for donations. Proceeds from the sale will be used for programs and projects with Helping with Horsepower.

Donations can be dropped off at the Ethan Legion from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 20. For more information, contact Chasity@HelpingWithHorsepower.com

Therapy horse ranch creating opportunities in Mitchell. (Helping with Horsepower)

