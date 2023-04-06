Winners of 2023 Governor’s Awards for History announced

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Teachers from Sioux Falls and Mount Vernon were announced as the 2023 History Teachers of the Year.

Maxwell Schaffer, who has been teaching history at Mount Vernon High School for 11 years, and Bob Wilbur, who has been teaching history at Roosevelt High School in Sioux Falls for 27 years, will share the title of the South Dakota 2023 History Teacher of the Year.

Each year, the South Dakota Historical Society, which is headquartered at the Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre, recognizes outstanding individuals, organizations and K-12 teachers who have contributed to the preservation of South Dakota history.

The South Dakota State Historical Society will be honoring David A. Wolff of Spearfish with its highest honor on Saturday, April 22, during the annual state history conference in Pierre.

Wolff will be the recipient of the Robinson Memorial Award, one of the Governor’s Awards for History. Named after former state historians Doane and Will G. Robinson, the Robinson is the highest award given in the field of history in South Dakota, recognizing a lifetime of outstanding and meritorious service. Wolff is being recognized for his years of service and leadership to the State Historical Society. Wolff is a long-time member of the State Historical Society, serving on the Board of Trustees for 18 years.

Wolff is also this year’s recipient of the Herbert S. Schell Award for the best article in “South Dakota History,” the State Historical Society’s award-winning quarterly journal. The Schell Award is named for Herbert S. Schell, a historian and long-time University of South Dakota professor.

The National Weather Service of South Dakota, which includes the Sioux Falls, Rapid City and Aberdeen regional offices, won The Governor’s Award for History - Organizational for their work explaining historical weather events.

Other award winners include Brian Gevik of Volin and Rick Mills of Hermosa.

The Saturday awards luncheon is part of this year’s State Historical Society annual history conference, taking place Friday and Saturday, April 21-22 in Pierre. This year’s theme is “Great Faces, Great Places.” Registrations are still being accepted. Call 605-773-6000 for more information or visit www.history.sd.gov.

