Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

406 FMX Freestyle Motocross to perform at the Sioux Empire Fair

The motocross show is the latest event to join the Sioux Empire Fair's grandstand lineup.
The motocross show is the latest event to join the Sioux Empire Fair's grandstand lineup.(KSFY Staff)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Empire Fair has announced that the 406 FMX Freestyle Motocross will perform at the Sioux Empire Fair Grandstand on Friday, August 11, 2023.

406 FMX is a Freestyle Motocross Team bringing the top riders in the world from X-Games and Nitro Circus to put on a freestyle motocross show.

“We’re thrilled to bring this show to the Sioux Empire Fair”, says Fair manager Scott Wick. “406 FMX Freestyle Motocross brings thrills and fun for the whole family that we’re sure fairgoers will enjoy.”

406 FMX Freestyle Motocross is free with paid fair admission. Fair admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12, and free for children ages five and under.

406 FMX Freestyle Motocross is the latest event to be added to the Sioux Empire Fair grandstand lineup, along with Brothers Osborne on Saturday, August 5 and Whiskey Myers with special guest Read Southall Band on Thursday, August 10.

The 2023 Sioux Empire Fair will run Friday, August 4 through Saturday, August 12. Visit SiouxEmpireFair.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aberdeen man arrested for incest, rape of a minor
Kristopher Dale Arlando Henderson, 41, was facing multiple charges for the November 2021 death...
Man gets 15 years in prison for murder of infant daughter which he blamed on his cat, records show
Six Sioux Falls men charged with online sex crimes
Police: Assault results in life-threatening brain injury
Wednesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Heavy snowfall totals in central, northern South Dakota

Latest News

Sioux Falls searching for artists to spruce up storm drains
Sioux Falls searching for artists to spruce up storm drains
Police lights graphic.
Chamberlain High School put on alert Thursday after hoax threat
Alzheimer’s Association continues fight to give patients more time
Alzheimer’s Association continues fight to give patients more time
Time, it’s about all we have. For some, time is being taken away by disease.
Alzheimer’s Association continues fight to give patients more time