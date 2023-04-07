406 FMX Freestyle Motocross to perform at the Sioux Empire Fair

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Empire Fair has announced that the 406 FMX Freestyle Motocross will perform at the Sioux Empire Fair Grandstand on Friday, August 11, 2023.

406 FMX is a Freestyle Motocross Team bringing the top riders in the world from X-Games and Nitro Circus to put on a freestyle motocross show.

“We’re thrilled to bring this show to the Sioux Empire Fair”, says Fair manager Scott Wick. “406 FMX Freestyle Motocross brings thrills and fun for the whole family that we’re sure fairgoers will enjoy.”

406 FMX Freestyle Motocross is free with paid fair admission. Fair admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12, and free for children ages five and under.

406 FMX Freestyle Motocross is the latest event to be added to the Sioux Empire Fair grandstand lineup, along with Brothers Osborne on Saturday, August 5 and Whiskey Myers with special guest Read Southall Band on Thursday, August 10.

The 2023 Sioux Empire Fair will run Friday, August 4 through Saturday, August 12. Visit SiouxEmpireFair.com for the latest updates.

