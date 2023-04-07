Avera Medical Minute
Aberdeen bank roof collapses

It is believed the collapse is due to heavy snow.
It is believed the collapse is due to heavy snow.(Dacotah Bank)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Hub City bank was cordoned off Friday evening after its roof began to crumble on Thursday.

Aberdeen officials say a small section of the roof started collapsing inside the Dacotah Bank on S. Main St. Thursday.

It is believed the collapse is due to heavy snow.

No one was hurt, and because the collapse started during banking hours Thursday, there was time for people and equipment to be removed.

Shannon Westra Imbery of Dacotah Bank reports that all employees in the affected area are working in spaces outside of that complex or at home. All critical functions are operational.

Customer traffic has been directed to the bank’s drive-thru facility downtown and to the location by Target.

A structural engineer is now working to determine the next steps for the building.

