Alzheimer’s Association continues fight to give patients more time

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Time, it’s about all we have. For some, time is being taken away by disease.

“Families that are impacted by Alzheimer’s just want more time,” said Thomas Elness, director of public policy for the Alzheimer’s Association of America. “They want more time without cognitive decline. They want more time to be with their loved ones.”

South Dakota has over 18,000 people living with Alzheimer’s and the highest death rate from the disease in the country. Available medication can help slow down the disease, giving patients like Jack Mortenson more time.

Mortenson first noticed signs of Alzheimer’s at his former job as a set designer and builder for Harrisburg high school theater. He couldn’t figure out who was unlocking the cabinets and getting into the work area until he was told that it was him. He resigned out of the interest of the safety of the students.

Medicare’s rejection of coverage for the expensive medication makes it less accessible. This is the only FDA-approved medication to not be covered by Medicare.

When asked if he felt left behind, Mortensen said, “Left behind? Pushed behind. Because there’s nobody that can really make a difference except our Senators and Representatives. They could take another look at this and be able to bring some relief to people with Alzheimer’s.”

Some of those senators, like Minnesota’s Amy Klobuchar and South Dakota’s Mike Rounds, are doing just that.

A bipartisan effort to improve access to treatment started with signing onto a letter asking CMS to reconsider their decision.

“People who have Alzheimer’s deserve access to FDA-approved treatments. This is a fight we never expected to have,” said Elness. “We always thought the most difficult part of this would be the science, to be able to figure out how do you slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. We never thought after more than a hundred years of trying to figure out how to slow the progression of the disease that our fight would be with a federal agency about covering the treatment.”

Jon Carroll lost his wife Viola to Alzheimer’s in 2017, and he was in Washington at the 2023 Alzheimer’s Impact Movement (AIM) Advocacy Forum in March as a volunteer advocate.

“Would I have loved eight more months of her thinking clearly? Yeah, absolutely. I don’t know how they could say it’s not needed,” expressed Carroll.

The medication is more effective treating early stages. They’re working tirelessly to reverse the CMS’ decision because for some, time is running out.

“About 2000 people a day slide past that window where the medication will no longer help them,” explained Carroll. “CMS has sat on this for almost a year now, so we’re sitting at 365 days times 2000 people, so that’s three quarters of a million people that this medication can never help now because they never had the opportunity to get it.”

“If we get to take that medicine, other people will be able to live longer lives so that we can be who we really want to be,” said Mortenson. “For people like me, right now there are medicines that may help, but most of us can’t afford them. The fact that these are the only FDA-approved medicines that the CMS refuses to cover is unfair and cruel. We need our congressional delegation to be in solidarity with us and to act accordingly.”

If you have concerns that a loved one may be experiencing symptoms of Alzheimer’s, reach out to an Alzheimer’s Association Center and they can provide you resources to get more information and take the next steps.

