Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Augie softball team enjoying its new home at Bowden Field

Vikings enjoying renovated Bowden Field
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Augustana softball team is rounding into form as they get into the conference schedule. The Vikings finally got to play in their new stadium after completion was delayed last year.

But it was well worth the wait for Gretta Melsted and her team. And they are certainly thrilled to finally be playing softball at their impressive new home at the updated Bowden Field.

Gretta Melsted says, “We haven’t been on our field. Last season we were at Sherman Park while they were building this stadium so it’s been a long time since we’ve been able to play here so we’re just absolutely thrilled to be back.”

Tori Chute says, “Aure it’s definitely just like mouth-dropping. Like it’s so beautiful. Not saying I didn’t like the old Bowden and Sherman but the turf is nice and sliding on dirt is a little bit tough but it’s just a beautiful stadium and I’m just so grateful that we have the opportunity to play on it this year.”

The Vikings are expected to be near the top of the NSIC despite losing so much pitching to graduation. They can still score plenty of runs.

And the new field will allow more games to be played despite inclement weather with the turf...

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wednesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Heavy snowfall totals in central, northern South Dakota
Aberdeen man arrested for incest, rape of a minor
According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, former deputy Dallas Wingate turned himself in...
Former deputy charged with killing his own police dog
Minnesota authorities said Madeline Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since Friday, March 31.
$50,000 reward offered in search of woman missing under ‘suspicious’ circumstances
Kristopher Dale Arlando Henderson, 41, was facing multiple charges for the November 2021 death...
Man gets 15 years in prison for murder of infant daughter which he blamed on his cat, records show

Latest News

Lorenzo Brown back for one final season with Storm and Kurtiss Riggs
Lorenzo Brown returns for one more season with Storm
Lorenzo Brown back for one final season with Storm and Kurtiss Riggs
Lorenzo Brown returns to Storm for one more season with Kurtiss Riggs
Only 26 softball games have been played statewide headed into Thursday. Of the 49 teams...
Washington rolls past Roosevelt in HS Softball at Bowden Field
Miritello's no-hitter leads Jefferson past Roosevelt in HS Baseball
Miritello’s no-hitter leads Jefferson past Roosevelt in HS Baseball