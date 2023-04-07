Augie softball team enjoying its new home at Bowden Field

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Augustana softball team is rounding into form as they get into the conference schedule. The Vikings finally got to play in their new stadium after completion was delayed last year.

But it was well worth the wait for Gretta Melsted and her team. And they are certainly thrilled to finally be playing softball at their impressive new home at the updated Bowden Field.

Gretta Melsted says, “We haven’t been on our field. Last season we were at Sherman Park while they were building this stadium so it’s been a long time since we’ve been able to play here so we’re just absolutely thrilled to be back.”

Tori Chute says, “Aure it’s definitely just like mouth-dropping. Like it’s so beautiful. Not saying I didn’t like the old Bowden and Sherman but the turf is nice and sliding on dirt is a little bit tough but it’s just a beautiful stadium and I’m just so grateful that we have the opportunity to play on it this year.”

The Vikings are expected to be near the top of the NSIC despite losing so much pitching to graduation. They can still score plenty of runs.

And the new field will allow more games to be played despite inclement weather with the turf...

