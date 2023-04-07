Avera Medical Minute
Chamberlain High School put on alert Thursday after hoax threat

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities were present at Chamberlain High School on Thursday after a vague threat was made on Snapchat. Further investigation found the threat to be a hoax.

According to social media posts from Chamberlain Superintendent Justin Zajic, school officials were made aware of a vague threat against “CHS” on Snapchat. Police presence was requested at the school and authorities began investigating the source of the threat.

It was discovered that the threat was made by an individual who was not in the district and the media used in the message was from an incident in New Mexico in 2018.

School districts across the region with CHS as their acronym had similar incidents this week.

