DTSF holds 5th annual Easter egg hunt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you’re looking for an egg-cellent thing to do this weekend, hop on down to downtown Sioux Falls for their Easter egg hunt.

“We get to organize these downtown businesses, gather them all together, and then really they are the heart of this event,” said Tenley Schwartz, DTSF marketing director.

Mary’s Mountain Cookies is one of the 22 participating locations. Owner Becky McElroy is getting ready for the festivities.

“I’m just so excited that the weather is going to be fabulous and just get everybody out finally. I think everybody is ready after this long winter to just start getting out and about and to do activities again,” McElroy said.

Each location will welcome you into their store and have treats for a day filled with fun.

“We have a mascot. His name is Ranger, and you can imagine if he’s hibernating — he’s our bear — he will be coming to visit all decked out in his Easter apparel as well to greet all the kids and families.”

Along with hunting for Easter eggs, many locations will have other specials.

“For our store for the Easter month, we have our frosted sugar cookies in egg shapes and little chicks. We have our M&M cookies in Easter holiday colors,” McElroy said.

The event takes place on Saturday, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in downtown Sioux Falls.

For a map and a list of participating locations, visit dtsf.com/event/5th-annual-easter-egg-hunt/.

