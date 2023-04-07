Cliff Avenue closed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Immediately, South Cliff Avenue will be closed at East 41st Street. Traffic will be detoured around the closure.

The City of Sioux Falls will be repairing a water main break. The work is expected to be completed later this evening, opening as soon as the water main is repaired, the city reports.

Drivers are urged to use caution and reduced speeds while traveling near the construction area and may want to consider alternate routes.

