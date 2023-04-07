Getting ready to race for a cause with Avera Race Against Cancer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Only about five weeks remain until the 35th Avera Race Against Cancer in May. For those training, this is the time where the work becomes serious. Some of those participating from Dakota News Now are stepping it up with just over a month left.

About a month into training for the Avera Race Against Cancer, there’ve been some highs and challenges as well.

“This was truly ‘Couch to 5K’ for me. Learning the routines again, the exercises. It takes a while to adjust to it. Slowly I think we’re getting there, I’m getting there certainly. Strength day is usually my hardest day,” Dakota News Now Producer Kevin Bennett said. “But the soreness is starting to go away. So my body is adjusting, it’s learning.”

Bennett is one of those training through Avera’s “Couch to 5K” program, getting ready for the race in May. Bennett is no stranger to fitness, but like many, life can get in the way. Especially with all that’s gone on the last few years. So the Race Against Cancer is a great opportunity to get back into a routine.

“Four sport athlete in high school, joined the military. Fitness and physical conditioning is obviously a big part of being active military,” Bennett said. “Life hits you, you know, that kind of thing. Kids, marriage, work, whatever else you want to throw in there.”

Bennet said the race is something that matters, raising awareness and funds for cancer patients and their families. All while getting ready with a team around him, and looking forward to racing with more for a great cause.

“I’ve had family members who have passed away, fought and battled cancer. So that right alone is pretty special.” Bennett said.

