Great Plains Zoo mourns arctic fox

Rehn arrived in Sioux Falls from Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in 2016, joining her...
Rehn arrived in Sioux Falls from Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in 2016, joining her brother, Archie, who passed away in 2022.(Great Plains Zoo)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rehn, the arctic fox at the Great Plains Zoo, has passed away, according to zoo officials.

Rehn arrived in Sioux Falls from Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in 2016, joining her brother, Archie, who passed away in 2022.

“The pair were beloved by staff and visitors alike, as they were often visible playing or sunning themselves in their habitat.”

The zoo reports that Rehn has been under close medical surveillance during the past year, due to worsening kidney disease. In recent weeks, her condition deteriorated significantly, and the Great Plains Zoo veterinary team made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize her.

“I have worked with Rehn since she arrived,” said Great Plains Zoo Vet Tech Janelle Brandt. “She was always full of energy, and I’ll miss her calls whenever I was near.”

“Rehn was a quiet little spitfire,” said Great Plains Zoo Animal Care Director Joel Locke. “She loved her quail and hardboiled eggs. She always made sure to let the keeper staff know when Janelle or I were around with her alarm calls. We all will miss her bark.”

With Rehn’s passing, the arctic fox exhibit will remain empty for an undetermined time, as the animal care team assesses the potential for that space.

