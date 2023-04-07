Avera Medical Minute
Groups hold Good Friday death penalty vigil at SD State Penitentiary

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the last 26 years, groups that work for alternatives to the death penalty have gathered for a Good Friday vigil on the grounds of the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.

The vigil offered prayers for both those who are victims and for those who commit the crimes.

Those attending say they keep coming back because they want to see an end to the death penalty in the state.

“I really hope that someday we don’t have to do this or we can do this as a celebration for ending the death penalty,” said Josh Grode Wolters “I, we always have hope for the future, but we know that it takes work and patience and time.”

As part of today’s vigil, a public notary was on hand for people to sign a living will document, saying if they were murdered, they do not want their killer to be given a death sentence.

