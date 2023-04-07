Lorenzo Brown returns for one more season with Storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Storm have their home opener Sunday against Iowa at 5:00 at the Denny... And they have a familiar face back at quarterback in Lorenzo Brown.

He was a great all-around athlete at USF and then for the Storm while winning championships. But I have to say, I wondered what brought him back to the game?

Lorenzo Brown, Storm QB says, “When he called me and texted I thought he wanted to talk about football and I thought it was about coaching. There wasn’t a thought about playing in my mind about it. When the possibility came up and we talked about it as a possibility and things came into flourishing and here I am. Thankful and grateful to get one last ride, especially with him and just to finish out the right way.”

Kurtiss Riggs-Head Coach/GM says, “And when we couldn’t get Dalton back right away I went to Zo and I just said what do you think about doing this. I think you should go into coaching but I think maybe you’ve got one more year in you with me and let’s give it a shot and thankfully he was willing to do that.”

Brown played well in the season-opening loss last weekend by a point. And he’s helped the Storm to titles in the past which I’m sure makes a big difference to the coaching staff...

