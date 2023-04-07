Avera Medical Minute
Mall of America releases 100,000 ladybugs

The mall reports that children from a Girl Scout troop and a local school helped the...
The mall reports that children from a Girl Scout troop and a local school helped the landscaping team release the ladybugs.(Courtesy of the Mall of America)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLOOMINGTON, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - In celebration of Earth Month, the Mall of America released 100,000 ladybugs into the plant beds inside Nickelodeon Universe on Friday.

The mall reports that children from a Girl Scout troop and a local school helped the landscaping team release the ladybugs.

Mall of America has continued this tradition as a green commitment and to celebrate Earth Month for nearly 30 years! The ladybugs were released throughout thousands of live plants inside Mall of America, most of which live in Nickelodeon Universe.

The ladybugs act as a natural pesticide as they eat common harmful pests found on plants such as aphids, according to the mall.

The mall reports that children from a Girl Scout troop and a local school helped the...
The mall reports that children from a Girl Scout troop and a local school helped the landscaping team release the ladybugs.(Courtesy of the Mall of America)

