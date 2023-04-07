Mall of America releases 100,000 ladybugs

BLOOMINGTON, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - In celebration of Earth Month, the Mall of America released 100,000 ladybugs into the plant beds inside Nickelodeon Universe on Friday.

The mall reports that children from a Girl Scout troop and a local school helped the landscaping team release the ladybugs.

Mall of America has continued this tradition as a green commitment and to celebrate Earth Month for nearly 30 years! The ladybugs were released throughout thousands of live plants inside Mall of America, most of which live in Nickelodeon Universe.

The ladybugs act as a natural pesticide as they eat common harmful pests found on plants such as aphids, according to the mall.

Fun fact: the Mall of America is home to more than 30,000 live plants and trees! Some of which include a lemon tree, an orange tree, a pineapple plant, bird of paradise, shrimp plant, and many more.

