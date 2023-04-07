Avera Medical Minute
Miritello’s no-hitter leads Jefferson past Roosevelt in HS Baseball

By Mark Ovenden
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Kyler Miritello walked the first batter he faced and after that Roosevelt never had a base runner in a 10-0 Jefferson win in HS Baseball Thursday night at Ronken Field. The Cavs scored 8 times in the first inning to give Kyler plenty of support and he cruised in the 5 inning game.

