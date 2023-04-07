Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Nearly 2,000 volunteers search for missing Winona mother of two

Nearly 2,000 volunteers search for missing Winona mother of two
Nearly 2,000 volunteers search for missing Winona mother of two(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy and Michael Oder
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Nearly two thousand volunteers signed up to help search for missing Winona mother Madeline Kingsbury Friday.

The Winona County Sheriff’s Office said 1,860 people signed up to search two areas in Winona and Fillmore Counties. A second day of searching is being organized for Saturday.

At a press conference midday Friday, authorities didn’t release a lot of new information. Winona Police Chief Tom Williams said the investigation is active and on-going. They are asking residents in Winona, Houston and Fillmore Counties to search their property, check any cameras around their homes for signs of Maddi.

“You know your properties better than we do. If we search your property and you give us permission and we bring a search team, we don’t know what’s out of place like you do,” said Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge.

“I can only imagine if I was going through this. They need all the support they can get,” said Jackie Lysengen, a volunteer from Eden Prairie, MN.

Anyone with information about where Maddi might be should call Crimestoppers Minnesota at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or Winona police at 507-457-6288.

Anyone interested in volunteering to search, officials are looking for:

  • Anyone 18 and older
  • Able to walk areas that are rough terrain and long distances

Volunteers should register. Registration will be from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at either: Winona County -Goodview Fire Department, 4135 5th St, Winona MN OR Fillmore County Rushford-Peterson School, 1000 Pine Meadows Lane, Rushford MN. You can also sign up online.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aberdeen man arrested for incest, rape of a minor
Kristopher Dale Arlando Henderson, 41, was facing multiple charges for the November 2021 death...
Man gets 15 years in prison for murder of infant daughter which he blamed on his cat, records show
Six Sioux Falls men charged with online sex crimes
Police: Assault results in life-threatening brain injury
On Thursday, Governor Kristi Noem tweeted that South Dakota will “see [President Biden] in...
Gov. Noem threatens legal action against Biden Administration over proposed Title IX changes

Latest News

Graham Wrightson of Savoy Theatre joined Dakota News Now to discuss the company’s first show...
Savoy Theatre holds first performances
Graham Wrightson of Savoy Theatre joined Dakota News Now to discuss the company’s first show...
Savoy Theatre holds first performances
Dakota News Now at 5:00
Isolated Rain for Easter Sunday
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Friday Team Weather
The Sioux Empire Fair has announced that the 406 FMX Freestyle Motocross will perform at the...
406 FMX Freestyle Motocross to perform at the Sioux Empire Fair