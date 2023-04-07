Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

New rides coming to Adventureland this May

A new rides coming to Adventureland this May
A new rides coming to Adventureland this May
By KTIV Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A pair of new “adventures” are coming to Adventureland, in Des Moines

The Flying Viking roller coaster will soar over, under and around the family water ride called “Draken Falls.” The Flying Viking will travel more than 1,300 feet... twisting, and turning the whole way.

Park visitors can then brave the rushing waters of Draken Falls with towering plunges and multiple splashdowns in a six-person Viking ship.

The new rides will debut this summer.

Adventureland is slated to open on May 6.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aberdeen man arrested for incest, rape of a minor
Cliff Avenue closed
On Thursday, Governor Kristi Noem tweeted that South Dakota will “see [President Biden] in...
Gov. Noem threatens legal action against Biden Administration over proposed Title IX changes
Man arrested for assault that left victim with brain injury
Kristopher Dale Arlando Henderson, 41, was facing multiple charges for the November 2021 death...
Man gets 15 years in prison for murder of infant daughter which he blamed on his cat, records show

Latest News

Authorities report that two people died after colliding on SD Highway 20 in Codington County on...
Two dead after two-vehicle crash near Florence
Attendance at churches has dropped the past few years and was hastened by the COVID-19...
Easter services a chance to reverse church attendance decline in SD
Over 650 kids made their way down the driving range searching for Easter eggs at Great Shots on...
Great Shots hides over 14,000 eggs for annual egg hunt
Over 650 kids made their way down the driving range searching for Easter eggs at Great Shots on...
Great Shots hosts annual egg hunt, hides over 14,000 eggs
Saturday morning weather 4-8-2023
Warm Weekend Ahead!