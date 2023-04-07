Man arrested for assault that left victim with brain injury

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report an arrest has been made in Tuesday’s aggravated assault case where a man was found unconscious with a life-threatening brain injury.

Jacob Thin Elk was arrested Thursday on a warrant for aggravated assault. That warrant carries a $50,000 cash bond.

The victim is still in the hospital in the same condition.

PREVIOUSLY:

Sioux Falls police are investigating an aggravated assault that left a man with a life-threatening brain injury Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of W. 12th Street at 10:20 p.m. for an injured man.

On arrival, officers found the man unconscious but breathing.

The victim was taken to the hospital. He was determined to have a brain injury, which authorities suspect is the result of an assault.

As of Thursday morning, the 49-year-old victim remains in the same life-threatening condition.

