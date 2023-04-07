Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Man arrested for assault that left victim with brain injury

(WECT)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report an arrest has been made in Tuesday’s aggravated assault case where a man was found unconscious with a life-threatening brain injury.

Jacob Thin Elk was arrested Thursday on a warrant for aggravated assault. That warrant carries a $50,000 cash bond.

The victim is still in the hospital in the same condition.

PREVIOUSLY:

Sioux Falls police are investigating an aggravated assault that left a man with a life-threatening brain injury Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of W. 12th Street at 10:20 p.m. for an injured man.

On arrival, officers found the man unconscious but breathing.

The victim was taken to the hospital. He was determined to have a brain injury, which authorities suspect is the result of an assault.

As of Thursday morning, the 49-year-old victim remains in the same life-threatening condition.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aberdeen man arrested for incest, rape of a minor
Kristopher Dale Arlando Henderson, 41, was facing multiple charges for the November 2021 death...
Man gets 15 years in prison for murder of infant daughter which he blamed on his cat, records show
Six Sioux Falls men charged with online sex crimes
Police: Assault results in life-threatening brain injury
On Thursday, Governor Kristi Noem tweeted that South Dakota will “see [President Biden] in...
Gov. Noem threatens legal action against Biden Administration over proposed Title IX changes

Latest News

Deborah Bartunek of Rapid City was promoted to brigadier general on April 1.
SD National Guard selects first female general officer
The mall reports that children from a Girl Scout troop and a local school helped the...
Mall of America releases 100,000 ladybugs
Rep. Taffy Howard
Taffy Howard tapped to advocate for term limits in South Dakota
Sioux Falls searching for artists to spruce up storm drains
Sioux Falls searching for artists to spruce up storm drains