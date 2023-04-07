Avera Medical Minute
Savoy Theatre holds first performances

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Graham Wrightson of Savoy Theatre joined Dakota News Now to discuss the company’s first show happening next weekend.

Savoy Theatre was founded last year as an opportunity for all ages who want to try performing arts.

Learn more about the theater here: siouxfallssavoy.com/.

Link for tickets: siouxfallssavoy.com/box-office.

