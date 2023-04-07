Avera Medical Minute
SD National Guard selects first female general officer

Deborah Bartunek of Rapid City was promoted to brigadier general on April 1.
Deborah Bartunek of Rapid City was promoted to brigadier general on April 1.(South Dakota National Guard)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Deborah Bartunek of Rapid City has been promoted and will serve as the first female general officer for the South Dakota National Guard.

During a Ceremony at Joint Force Headquarters on April 1, Bartunek was promoted to the rank of brigadier general.

Brig. Gen. Bartunek was recently appointed as the Director of the Joint Staff. She is the principal advisor to Maj. Gen. Jeff Marlette, South Dakota National Guard Adjutant General, for all joint staff issues relating to domestic operations, support to civil authorities, and homeland defense. Bartunek assumed this position following the retirement of Brig. Gen. Scott Petrik, in March 2023.

“I am humbled and grateful for the support from my family and fellow service members,” stated Bartunek. “None of us achieve a position like this by ourselves, I’ve had a lot of love, support, and friendship from so many.”

“Deb has had a wonderful career; she has given so much to this organization and has met every challenge. This is a great day to honor a great soldier, who has excelled at every turn,” stated Maj. Gen. Jeff Marlette, South Dakota National Guard Adjutant General.

Bartunek enlisted in the National Guard in 1983. She received her commission to second lieutenant upon graduation from the South Dakota Regional Training Institute in 1991 and was qualified as a transportation officer.

Bartunek was mobilized after the 9/11 attacks as the commander of the 665th Maintenance Company and provided security operations at Ellsworth Air Force Base and Joe Foss Field in Sioux Falls, SD in support of Operation Noble Eagle/Iraqi Freedom from January 2003 to January 2005. She was also part of Task Force Rushmore in Panama from September 1992 to June 1993.

During the ceremony in Rapid City, Bartunek was pinned by her sons Trevor and Austin.

