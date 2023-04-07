Sioux Falls searching for artists to spruce up storm drains

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls is calling on local artists to help add beauty to storm drains in the city.

The Storm Inlet Painting Project provides a unique canvas for public art, as well as an opportunity to highlight the need to protect water systems.

Six to seven storm drain inlets are available for organizations or individuals to submit design proposals. Each proposal should include artwork that includes messages supporting water quality initiatives. Artists will be asked to propose an inlet location. Location will be contingent on City approval.

The winning artists will receive $200 compensation. Proposals are due by 5 p.m. on May 5, 2023. The designs will be reviewed, and the winning artists will be selected by the City of Sioux Falls and the Visual Arts Commission.

“As snow melts and seasonal storm water flows, it picks up litter, pollutants, pet waste, and sediment. These flows then enter our storm drain system and discharge directly to our Big Sioux River with little to no treatment along the way. It is my hope that this community project will continue to highlight the storm inlet’s form and function to prevent these pollutants from making their way into our Big Sioux River,” says City of Sioux Falls Environmental Analyst Jose Alvarez.

The City has also purchased supplies for the project, including a special sealant that will be applied once all the paintings are complete to help keep the murals intact. When the artwork begins to fade, it will be completely removed to ensure the paint doesn’t end up in the storm drains. The City hopes to continue this project each year, raising awareness about water quality.

To find out more about the project, visit siouxfalls.org/green.

