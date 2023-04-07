Taffy Howard tapped to advocate for term limits in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Former State Representative Taffy Howard has been selected to advocate for term limits on elected officials in South Dakota.

Howard will serve as the South Dakota State Chair for U.S. Term Limits. The organization, which is based out of Washington, D.C., states their mission is to enact and defend term limits on elected offices at all levels of government via the ballot box, legislatures and the courts with an ultimate aim of enacting a congressional term limits amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Howard is a U.S. Air Force Officer and formerly represented District 33 in the South Dakota House of Representatives for six years.

In 2022, Howard unsuccessfully ran against Rep. Dusty Johnson for the Republican nomination for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Howard and her husband have lived in Rapid City for over 30 years.

Howard said she is concerned about career politicians in South Dakota.

“Serving in Congress has become for many, a lucrative lifelong job rather than a public service,” saidHoward. “Term limits will help end career politicians and make Congress work better for all Americans.”

“We are honored to have Taffy leading our efforts in South Dakota to pass term limits for Congress,” said Philip Blumel, President of U.S. Term Limits. “Under her guidance, I am confident we will get our term limits resolution passed in South Dakota.”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.