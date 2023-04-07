Warmer Weather over the Weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Watch out for some areas of patchy fog this morning, especially where we have fresh snowfall and we did some melting yesterday. We’ll see sunshine return gradually for everyone today with highs climbing into the 30s/40s in areas with snow, and 50s/60s in areas without. The wind will stay light today, as well.

As we head into the weekend, it’s going to be a quiet one and a mild one! We’ll see sunshine Saturday with highs rising into the 40s in areas with snow on the ground, and 60s in areas without snow on the ground. There is a slight chance for some light rain Saturday night and into early Easter Sunday morning, but that won’t disrupt daytime plans or travel plans. Sunday’s highs will be comparable to Saturday’s.

A big warm up is coming for the first half of next week! High temperatures will range from the 50s in the north to the 70s and 80s in the south! There’s a slight chance for a little rain by the end of next week. That might cause highs to drop back into the 40s and 50s.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.