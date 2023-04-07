Avera Medical Minute
Washington rolls past Roosevelt in HS Softball at Bowden Field

Warriors plate 28 runs against Riders
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Washington Warriors softball season got off to a great start with a 28-0 win over Roosevelt at Bowden Field Thursday night. Ayannah Robb knocked in 5 runs in the first inning and 6 for the game that ended after 3 innings to lead the way for the Warriors.

