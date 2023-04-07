Winter conditions impacting some golf courses more than others

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The sun was out and the birds were chirping for people golfing at The Bridges at Beresford, as they joined a list of only a few South Dakota courses open for the season.

“We were anticipating a May first start, so for us to be open here in April with Masters weekend, and Easter weekend, is pretty exciting for us,” said Ben Reiter, the general manager for The Bridges at Beresford.

The course is even already allowing golf carts.

”We’re doing rough only for this weekend, so we’re asking that all carts stay in the rough. We do have a few wet spots out there, we’re taking the time to rope them off and make them playable,” Reiter said.

As one of just a few courses in the state already open, golfers came from far and wide for an opportunity to play. Including Jamestown, North Dakota, which is nearly five hours away.

”We just had a blizzard with about three feet of snow, and the roads just opened up so I came down. We are excited about the whole course and I just can’t wait to hit some big dingers,” said Brock Truax, a Jamestown resident.

While the excitement was high in Beresford, other courses to the north haven’t been as lucky. Including the Sioux Falls courses, which are eagerly awaiting the ability to open.

“Some spots there’s still a foot and a half of standing snow that needs to melt out, and as that melts out hopefully it gets into their air fast but if it doesn’t it’s going to stay on the ground, and be slushy. It’s not good to walk in, it’s not good to drive on,” Cat Clark said, the assistant general manager for Sioux Falls Golf.

Sioux Falls Golf hopes to bring golfers out onto their three courses next week.

“Hoping this weekend brings us some warmth and wind, which usually is a golfers nightmare, but it’ll help us dry out a little. We’re aiming for Tuesday. It is kind of a moving target at this point though,” Clark said.

Which is still a much better situation than courses further up I-29 are experiencing.

6 Mile Creek still covered in Snow (Arlen Wright)

This is a look at Six Mile Creek in White, South Dakota, which still has spots with multiple feet of snow piled up.

Snow Mounds at 6 Mile Creek (Arlen Wright)

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.