Augie baseball belts Crookston in doubleheader sweep

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Augustana baseball team claimed a series win against Minnesota Crookston in a doubleheader on Friday at Ronken Field. The Vikings defeated the Golden Eagles 7-1 in game one and 12-1 in game two. AU looks for the sweep in the series finale Saturday at noon at Ronken Field.

Game One: Augustana 7, Minnesota Crookston 1

The Vikings handed the Golden Eagles their fourth NSIC loss this season in game one of the doubleheader. Augustana controlled the scoring early, capturing a 4-0 lead in the second inning.

The scoring began when Tate Meiners logged the first run of the game, reaching home on Drey Dirksen’s double and a fielding error by the UMC left fielder. Shortly after, Joshua Koskie hit a double to right center that sent Dirksen and Luke Ballweg in to score. Koskie scored the fourth run of the game on Nick Banowetz’s ground out with the bases loaded.

The Vikings continued the scoring in the third inning when Ballweg hit a home run off of the scoreboard in right field, plating Dirksen and putting the Vikings up six runs to none.

Minnesota Crookston was able to score a run in the sixth inning on a single to prevent the shutout.

In the bottom of the sixth frame, Trevor Winterstein hit a double that scored Jason Axelberg, bringing the final score to 7-1.

Dirksen went 2-for-2 at the plate with two doubles while Ballweg and Koskie recorded two RBI each. Winterstein and Koskie logged one double each in the victory.

On the mound, Caleb Saari got the start and pitched two innings, logging two strikeouts. Ryan Clementi earned the win and spent 3.1 innings on the mound. Kai Taylor took over for Clementi and tossed 1.2 innings, striking out one.

Game Two: Augustana 12, Minnesota Crookston 1

It was Augustana’s game from start to finish in the second matchup of the series. The Viking’s high-scoring fifth inning allowed the team to capture another series win in 2023.

Augustana was the first team on the scoreboard with one run in the fourth inning. Drey Dirksen tripled to right center to score Tate Meiners.

In the fifth inning, the floodgates opened for AU and eight total runs were scored. A Trevor Winterstein double sent Spencer Marenco and Luke Ballweg in for the 3-0 lead. Trey Walker logged a run on a play that saw Nick Banowetz reach first on a fielder’s choice. A balk called on the UMC pitcher advanced Banowetz to second and scored Winterstein.

The Vikings kept it going in the fifth when a sacrifice fly from Drey Dirksen scored Banowetz to push the Vikings to a 6-0 lead. A sacrifice bunt by Ragan Pinnow brought in Jack Hines for another run. Meiners logged his second run of the game on a Ballweg double down the line, and Ballweg was sent home on a double by Marenco to round out the fifth inning scoring.

A sacrifice fly by UMC scored a single run in the sixth inning.

In the bottom of the sixth inning with AU leading 9-1, Ballweg hit a single to right center that plated Meiners and Banowetz. Pinnow scored the final run of the game on Maddux Baggs’ single to right that put AU up 12-1 after six innings.

Ballweg and Banowetz went 2-for-3 at the plate while Ballweg logged three RBI. Dirksen and Winterstein totaled two RBI each while eight batters recorded a hit in the win.

Seth Miller tossed a complete game for the Vikings, striking out eight across seven innings. Miller, named the NSIC Pitcher of the Week last week, held the Golden Eagles to just three hits. His record improves to 5-1 in 2023.

Up Next

Augustana faces Minnesota Crookston in the series finale Saturday at Ronken Field. First pitch is slated for noon with an Easter Egg Hunt to follow the conclusion of the game.

