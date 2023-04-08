Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Coyotes bomb Bison at Bowden Field

USD homers three times in 8-0 win over NDSU
Coyotes homer three times in 8-0 win
By Zach Borg and Mercede Odegaard
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Coyote pitcher Clara Edwards pitched a complete game, two-hit shutout to lead the Coyotes to an 8-0 win over North Dakota State on Friday afternoon at Bowden Field on the campus of Augustana University.

South Dakota (17-15, 6-0 Summit) came out swinging and set the tone of the game early as Jordyn Pender hit a three-run bomb to give the Yotes an early 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Pender’s home run was the first of three home runs the Coyotes would hit this afternoon. The top of the third inning saw the second home run for South Dakota, this time from Aleesia Sainz who tallied her fifth home run of the season.

The Coyotes took control in the top of the fourth inning, scoring four runs and getting another home run, this time from Courtney Wilson. Wilson’s homer put the Yotes up 8-0 and Edwards’ strong pitching solidified the five-inning win for South Dakota.

North Dakota State (21-13, 5-2 Summit) was able to break through Edwards’ pitching just twice, both in the fourth inning, but the Coyote defense was ready on the backline. Emilee Buringa and Anjolee Aguilar-Beaucage each had a hit and Skylar Padgett was the one walk on the day for the Bison.

Paige Vargas started in the circle for the Bison, allowing eight runs on five hits in 3.2 innings. Savy Williams came in for relief for Vargas to record the final four outs.

South Dakota will be back in action on Saturday, taking on North Dakota State in a doubleheader to finish the series. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Bowden Field in Sioux Falls.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aberdeen man arrested for incest, rape of a minor
Kristopher Dale Arlando Henderson, 41, was facing multiple charges for the November 2021 death...
Man gets 15 years in prison for murder of infant daughter which he blamed on his cat, records show
Six Sioux Falls men charged with online sex crimes
Police: Assault results in life-threatening brain injury
On Thursday, Governor Kristi Noem tweeted that South Dakota will “see [President Biden] in...
Gov. Noem threatens legal action against Biden Administration over proposed Title IX changes

Latest News

SDSU's Mia Jarecki scores the game-winning run in SDSU's 1-0 walkoff win over Omaha
Kniesche’s dominance and walkoff win highlight SDSU’s doubleheader sweep of Omaha
Augustana's Luke Ballweg celebrates a homerun during the Vikings win over Crookston
Augie baseball belts Crookston in doubleheader sweep
South Dakota Prep Basketball All-Star Games at Sanford Pentagon
South Dakota’s top prep basketball players take Pentagon floor one last time for All-Star games
Stampede drop high scoring affair with Waterloo