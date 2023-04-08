DTSF Easter egg hunt brings crowds downtown

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Friends and families will gather to observe Easter on Sunday, but on Saturday, families could be found walking through downtown Sioux Falls taking part in an Easter staple.

A variety of shops downtown provided candy-filled Easter eggs to children and their families when they stopped by. An interactive map was made available on the DTSF Digital Passport that would lead you to the 22 different locations.

“We’ve been doing this Easter egg hun since the beginning, I don’t even remember how many years it is now, whether it’s eight or nine,” said CH Patisserie co-owner, Chris Hanmer. “Being able to have something like this going on is great. Seeing the kids come out because Easter is such a special time for families, so to see them coming down and just having a great time is a blast as a business owner.”

The event ran from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.