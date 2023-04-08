Avera Medical Minute
Faith Temple Church reenacts the Last Living Supper

Faith Temple Church reenacts the Last Living Supper
Faith Temple Church reenacts the Last Living Supper(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The reenactment is put on on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday. The event allows people to see how Jesus interacted with his disciples before Easter Sunday.

Jeff Reinke, who portrayed Jesus in the reenactment said, “Just to spread the word of Jesus to people who haven’t heard. If we can sway one person to follow Christ, then it’s all worthwhile.”

Faith Temple Church has put on this reenactment for 45 years.

