Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

The National Music Museum in Vermillion, S.D. is celebrating 50 years with a new exhibit

The National Music Museum in Vermillion, S.D. is celebrating a half-century of operation with a...
The National Music Museum in Vermillion, S.D. is celebrating a half-century of operation with a new exhibit.(KTIV)
By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -A nationally recognized music museum is located right here in Siouxland

KTIV’s Ervin Dohmen stopped by the museum in Vermillion, South Dakota, as they opened a new exhibit earlier this year to celebrate a big milestone.

The new exhibit is called “As Good as Gold: The First 50 Years,” the exhibit opened up back in January and is a celebration of the half century marks since the National Music Museum first opened their doors.

“It’s really a treasure this is the largest collection of musical instruments in the country and really in the world if you look at collections that have a broad array of type’s of the things,” said Arian Sheets, from the National Music Museum.

The new exhibit features a vast catalog of musical instruments that have a rich history.

“The earliest part of the collection originally came as part of the instruments belonging to Arne B. Larson, who was a music director who got a position here at USD and brought his collection of 2,500 instruments down from Brookings S.D,” said Sheets.

In 1973, Andre Larson, Arne’s son was the one who proposed having the Museum on the University’s Campus.

One of the newer additions to the exhibit took nearly 3 decades to find.

“There are a lot of things in this that I really like, but there was this one instrument that we had acquired. It’s an Italian Polygonal Virginal, which is a type of harpsichord,” said Sheets.

The exhibit is broken up into five separate themes that highlight the collection periods.

Admission is free for the museum. “As Good as Gold: The First 50 Years” will be open Wed-Fri 10 a.m. to 4p.m. and Saturday’s noon to 4p.m.

The exhibit will be open through 2023.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aberdeen man arrested for incest, rape of a minor
Cliff Avenue closed
On Thursday, Governor Kristi Noem tweeted that South Dakota will “see [President Biden] in...
Gov. Noem threatens legal action against Biden Administration over proposed Title IX changes
Authorities report that two people died after colliding on SD Highway 20 in Codington County on...
Two dead after two-vehicle crash near Florence
Man arrested for assault that left victim with brain injury

Latest News

Friends and families will gather to observe Easter on Sunday, but on Saturday, families could...
DTSF Easter egg hunt brings crowds downtown
Junk food and running is not typically a combination you would think go together, but they did...
Sioux Falls Kiwanis Club hosts second annual ‘Carbs For Kids’
Authorities report that two people died after colliding on SD Highway 20 in Codington County on...
Two dead after two-vehicle crash near Florence
Easter and The Masters makes great combination at Great Shots
Easter and The Masters makes great combination at Great Shots