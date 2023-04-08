Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Two suspects injured after stabbing in Fort Pierre

Pierre Police: two suspects injured after stabbing
Pierre Police: two suspects injured after stabbing(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Stanley County Sheriff’s Office reported on Friday that two individuals were detained after an altercation between them led to a stabbing.

Details are limited at this time, but authorities report that the incident occurred around 4:25 in the southern part of Fort Pierre. Both suspects had injuries and were detained, but no arrests have been made.

AMR, Pierre Police DPS responded to the incident, and it remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aberdeen man arrested for incest, rape of a minor
Kristopher Dale Arlando Henderson, 41, was facing multiple charges for the November 2021 death...
Man gets 15 years in prison for murder of infant daughter which he blamed on his cat, records show
Six Sioux Falls men charged with online sex crimes
Police: Assault results in life-threatening brain injury
On Thursday, Governor Kristi Noem tweeted that South Dakota will “see [President Biden] in...
Gov. Noem threatens legal action against Biden Administration over proposed Title IX changes

Latest News

Groups hold Good Friday death penalty vigil at SD State Penitentiary
For the last 26 years, groups that work for alternatives to the death penalty have gathered for...
Groups hold Good Friday death penalty vigil at SD State Penitentiary
Add internal memo note Winter conditions impacting some golf courses more than others
Winter conditions impacting some golf courses more than others
Winter conditions impacting some golf courses more than others
Winter conditions impacting some golf courses more than others