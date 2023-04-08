Two suspects injured after stabbing in Fort Pierre

FORT PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Stanley County Sheriff’s Office reported on Friday that two individuals were detained after an altercation between them led to a stabbing.

Details are limited at this time, but authorities report that the incident occurred around 4:25 in the southern part of Fort Pierre. Both suspects had injuries and were detained, but no arrests have been made.

AMR, Pierre Police DPS responded to the incident, and it remains under investigation.

