Sioux Falls health inspection results released

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls inspects every restaurant, cafeteria, convenience store, grocery store or any other retail food establishment. It’s done twice per calendar year. The results are in for the most recent round of inspections.

Each location is given a score out of 100, with 100 being a perfect score.

“When the inspector walks into an establishment, they start at 100 and as the inspector is going through their inspection, by the time they’re done with it hopefully it’s still 100,” said Dominic Miller, Environmental Health Manager for the City of Sioux Falls Health Department.

Points taken off are weighted by what is deemed critical or non-critical violations. While the scores are a good measurement of how an establishment is following state requirements, the inspection score is just a reflection of the specific day the establishment was viewed and may not be the end-all, be-all.

“Look for more than just a score,” said Miller. “Just make sure they’re reading the entire inspection report so they can get a better picture of what happened on that day. There is a chance that an establishment could have a score that originally jumps out at you as saying that’s not really a good score.”

This round of inspections went really well. Out of the hundreds of locations, the majority scored above a 94, which if they average at least that score, they can receive a compliance credit that would return part of their license fees.

Any score under an 80 requires a re-inspection within 30 days because, with that many violations, it’s likely that they’re reoccurring issues. There weren’t any locations in Sioux Falls that scored below an 80, but four locations received exactly 80.

Critical violations are the more imminent health and safety risks to customers and employees. A critical violation might be a refrigerator holding meat that isn’t up to the correct temperature or a dishwasher not reaching the final rinse temperature.

All inspections are based on State Food Code requirements.

“We have very good relationships with all of our operators. I think for the most part the operators in Sioux Falls have good intentions at heart,” said Miller. “They understand the liability that comes with making people sick first and foremost. They want to be known as not only an establishment that serves good food, but they serve good food safely.”

The Flying Santo scored high every time, something that co-owner Doug Sager says wasn’t too difficult for them.

“I’m kind of a neat freak as my employees can tell you, I’m always looking around like ‘there’s a piece of dust there, there’s something on the floor.’ So for me, it’s just kind of how I am,” explained Sager. “Our concept is clean and fresh. It’s all kind of in line with that and once we got into our rhythm after the first few months, it’s been much easier to keep up with it.”

As a business still in their first year, it’s important for Flying Santo to score well to gain a positive reputation in the community.

“We hope that translates so that people know that they’re getting fresh, delicious food that is safe to eat,” said Sager. “It’s the little things, you know, as we grow as a restaurant, we’re always trying to improve and cleanliness and health is huge for us.”

If you're curious about the score of your favorite restaurant, you can find them online. Just remember, like Miller said, check more than just the score.

