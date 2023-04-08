Sioux Falls Kiwanis Club hosts second annual ‘Carbs For Kids’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Junk food and running is not typically a combination you would think go together, but they did on Saturday for a fundraiser in Sioux Falls.

The second annual Carbs For Kids took place at Cherry Rock Park and was organized by the Sioux Falls Kiwanis Club.

It started with a bake sale that ran from 7:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and a 5K run on the bike trails.

All the money raised stays local, going towards organizations such as the Banquet, the Teddy Bear Den and the Toy Lending Library.

“In our hearts it just feels so good to give back to our community,” said Maggie Fitzgibbons, and organizer of the event. “In the last 68 years, we’ve given well over a million dollars to the local communities. We’re hoping to increase that, of course, so we can keep giving more and more. What we see from that is a direct impact on the organizations we support.”

It was only $20 to take part in the 5K and the bake sale was a free will donation, using items donated by local bakeries. Last year’s Carbs For Kids raised nearly $8,000.

