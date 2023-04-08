Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux Falls police searching for missing endangered 80-year-old

According to the police department’s Facebook page, Gary Gene Zahrenhusen left his residence in...
According to the police department’s Facebook page, Gary Gene Zahrenhusen left his residence in Sioux Falls on Friday in a 1994 silver Chevy Silverado with SD license plates 1W3678.(Sioux Falls Police Department)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing endangered adult.

According to the police department’s Facebook page, Gary Gene Zahrenhusen left his residence in Sioux Falls on Friday in a 1994 silver Chevy Silverado with SD license plates 1W3678.

Gary is 80-years-old, 5′8″ and 173 pounds with brown eyes, white hair and unknown clothing.

Authorities say Gary may be in the Fargo, ND area and to call 605-367-7000 or local police if you see him.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aberdeen man arrested for incest, rape of a minor
Kristopher Dale Arlando Henderson, 41, was facing multiple charges for the November 2021 death...
Man gets 15 years in prison for murder of infant daughter which he blamed on his cat, records show
Six Sioux Falls men charged with online sex crimes
Police: Assault results in life-threatening brain injury
On Thursday, Governor Kristi Noem tweeted that South Dakota will “see [President Biden] in...
Gov. Noem threatens legal action against Biden Administration over proposed Title IX changes

Latest News

SDSU's Mia Jarecki scores the game-winning run in SDSU's 1-0 walkoff win over Omaha
SDSU sweeps UNO in thrilling doubleheader
USD's Jordyn Pender celebrates a 3-run homerun against NDSU
USD bombs NDSU
Augustana's Luke Ballweg celebrates a homerun during the Vikings win over Crookston
Augustana belts Crookston in doubleheader sweep
South Dakota Prep Basketball All-Star Games at Sanford Pentagon
South Dakota Prep Basketball All-Star Games
National Anthem at Sioux Falls Stampede game at Denny Sanford Premier Center
Stampede fall in high scoring affair with Waterloo