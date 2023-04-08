Sioux Falls police searching for missing endangered 80-year-old

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing endangered adult.

According to the police department’s Facebook page, Gary Gene Zahrenhusen left his residence in Sioux Falls on Friday in a 1994 silver Chevy Silverado with SD license plates 1W3678.

Gary is 80-years-old, 5′8″ and 173 pounds with brown eyes, white hair and unknown clothing.

Authorities say Gary may be in the Fargo, ND area and to call 605-367-7000 or local police if you see him.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.