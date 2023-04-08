South Dakota’s top prep basketball players take Pentagon floor one last time for All-Star games

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Some of the top prep basketball players in South Dakota took their final high school bows, in some cases AGAINST their high school teammates, on Friday night at the Sanford Pentagon.

The venue played hosted to the South Dakota All-Star games featuring a girls and boys game with players selected by the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association. Click on the video viewer for some highlights!

