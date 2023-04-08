Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

South Dakota’s top prep basketball players take Pentagon floor one last time for All-Star games

Final bow for state’s top seniors as selected by South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association
Held at Sanford Pentagon
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Some of the top prep basketball players in South Dakota took their final high school bows, in some cases AGAINST their high school teammates, on Friday night at the Sanford Pentagon.

The venue played hosted to the South Dakota All-Star games featuring a girls and boys game with players selected by the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association. Click on the video viewer for some highlights!

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aberdeen man arrested for incest, rape of a minor
Kristopher Dale Arlando Henderson, 41, was facing multiple charges for the November 2021 death...
Man gets 15 years in prison for murder of infant daughter which he blamed on his cat, records show
Six Sioux Falls men charged with online sex crimes
Police: Assault results in life-threatening brain injury
On Thursday, Governor Kristi Noem tweeted that South Dakota will “see [President Biden] in...
Gov. Noem threatens legal action against Biden Administration over proposed Title IX changes

Latest News

SDSU's Mia Jarecki scores the game-winning run in SDSU's 1-0 walkoff win over Omaha
Kniesche’s dominance and walkoff win highlight SDSU’s doubleheader sweep of Omaha
USD's Jordyn Pender celebrates a 3-run homerun against NDSU
Coyotes bomb Bison at Bowden Field
Augustana's Luke Ballweg celebrates a homerun during the Vikings win over Crookston
Augie baseball belts Crookston in doubleheader sweep
Stampede drop high scoring affair with Waterloo