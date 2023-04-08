Stampede drop high scoring affair with Waterloo

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Stampede Hockey Club fell to the Waterloo Black Hawks in a heartbreaking, last-second 6-5 matchup on Billet Family Appreciation Night. Isaac Gordon tallied a hat trick with Chris Pelosi and Jaksen Panzer also finding the back of the Black Hawks’ net.

A quick first period with minimal stoppages ended with the Black Hawks up, 2-0, heading into the second frame. Gavin O’Connell and Gavyn Thoreson marked the Black Hawks’ two goals. The Stampede had two powerplay opportunities during the first period but were unable to capitalize on the advantages.

The Stampede was able to find a spark during the second period, marking three goals and ultimately tying the match with the final 20 minutes in sight. Chris Pelosi opened the Herd’s scoring with assists from Sam Harris and Maddox Fleming just 22 seconds into the frame. With Waterloo scoring 11 seconds later, the Herd had to fight a two-goal deficit. Luckily, Isaac Gordon was able to mark his first goal of the night, assisted by Will McDonough, just one minute and four seconds in. Jaksen Panzer then found the tying goal with just over 12 minutes to play, assisted by Gordon and McDonough.

The third frame was a game of back-and-forth from both teams, the Herd scoring first and Waterloo answering back. Gordon marked his second goal of the night, with McDonough tallying his third assist, 2:08 into the period. Miko Matikka answered back seven minutes later, making the scoreboard 4-4. Gordon found the Herd’s first at-home hat trick of the season with 12:12 expired, adding a goal and giving the Herd the lead. Gordon’s goal marked Panzer’s first assist of the night and McDonough’s fourth, earning Gordon the first star nod and McDonough the second star. Waterloo was then able to tally a goal just a few minutes later, tying it back at five each. With just 15 seconds left in regulation, the Black Hawks sniped a puck past Medina to take the lead and the win.

Xavier Medina tallied the Herd’s loss on his record, which now sits at 14-17-3 this season. Medina was able to stop 27-of-33 shots on his net for a .818 save percentage. He now holds a season save percentage of .902 with 953 saves and a 3.19 goals against average.

The Herd is back at the Denny Sanford Premier Center tomorrow night to host the Tri-City Storm for an Easter EGG-Stravaganza. The doors to the arena open at 5 pm with a 6:05 puck drop. Children 12 and under have the opportunity to follow an Easter Trail around the concourse and get FREE candy from local business and organizations of the Sioux Empire.

